Clever Keysborough puts Hampton Park in strife as legend returns to Turf 3

By Marcus Uhe

Shrewd captaincy from Keysborough captain Christo Otto has Hampton Park in a world of trouble at stumps on day one of the Dandenong District Cricket Association Turf 3 contest at Rowley Allan Reserve.

With 285 runs on the board after 69 overs, Otto declared the Knights’ innings closed in order to make early inroads with the ball, with form bowler James Wright in his arsenal raring to go.

It was his teammate in Hennadige Fernando, however, who ensured the declaration and 11 overs with the ball paid dividends.

He struck with just his second delivery after Mohammed Rizan was caught by Jackson O’Brien, and removed the dangerous Gurpreet Singh in his second over, the last before stumps, without scoring, as the Lions finished the day 2/20.

They’ll resume next week needing to do something they have not done at all this summer, in posting a further 266 runs.

Hampton Park’s highest score this summer, 257, came against Doveton in a one-day game.

Needing to rebound after last week’s horror loss to Narre North, Keysborough flew out of the gates in the first innings on the back of a rapid opening partnership.

Chanaka Kahandawala and O’Brien raced to 70 after 10 overs with boundaries coming thick and fast.

Kahandawala‘s onslaught came to an end in the 13th over but O’Brien continued the charge, having finally found some much-needed form after not passing 50 all summer.

He was dismissed for a run-a-ball 64, with a platform laid for his teammates.

Shanaka Perumpuli then played a steadying role with a patient 76, batting through the remainder of the innings from number three.

Despite his calmer approach, the Knights’ run rate was still above four when Otto called Perumpuli and Anant Singh in from the middle.

Fazir Faththar and Mohamed Nisthar both took three wickets for Hampton Park, which, despite their match circumstance, can still make a push for fourth place.

Lynbrook is also hunting fourth, but is less of a chance to force its way in than the Lions.

Lynbrook had one of its best batting days of the summer, with two 50-run stands and a third worth 45 pushing the Lakers to 9/231.

Harjinder Sohal shook off the drama of losing opening partner Adithya Naron early for one by playing the innings’ anchor role, reaching 65 and adding 75 with James Kellett at number three for the second wicket.

Despite losing 3/7 in the middle order, Jacob Stephens’ stability ensured the Lakers passed the 200 mark.

He made 46 and played a key role in a 51-run eighth wicket partnership with coach and former Wookey Medal winner, Shane D’Rozario, in his first Turf 3 game for the summer.

Silverton has an immaculate opportunity to put further pressure on last week’s conqueror in Fountain Gate in a push for the top spot on the table.

The Bakers have a 60-run lead over Doveton, which failed to reach triple figures for the seventh time this season.

They declared nine wickets down on 94, with Silverton racing to 5/154 in 21 overs later in the day, Anmol Zakhmi and Rob North leading the charge.

The Bakers declared 60 runs ahead, with an outright victory beckoning on day two.

Should they collect 10 points and Fountain Gate six, the margin will close to just two points between first and second, and give the Bakers a four-point gap over Keysborough.