Hawks out for Blood in Prelim final clash

By Blair Burns

After pulling off a special run chase and eliminating third-placed Berwick last week, if there was ever a time for Springvale South to turn the tides and get one back on Hallam Kalora Park, it’s right now, in the preliminary final.

Can Springvale South continue its run from fourth and meet Buckley Ridges in the big dance or will Hallam Kalora Park get a shot at redemption?

The two encounters between the sides have gone the way of the Hawks this season, who have taken the points in one-day matches, with the most recent a bloodbath, but this match up at Hallam Rec Reserve promises to be box office.

While Springvale South is pumped following its triumphant win last weekend, Hallam Kalora Park scored a massive 395 in their losing effort with a number of top-order batters going big.

Opening pair Leigh Booth and Ben Hillard are in some fine form and will be looking to take apart the Bloods’ bowling attack and get their side off to a great start.

However, a big positive for the Hawks is the fact they only had 22 runs contributed from their best two batters in the big team total last week.

Damith Perera (18) and Mahela Udawatte (4) both missed out on getting in on the run-fest and will look to make amends when they stroll out to the crease this weekend.

Perera has scored 641 runs at a staggering average of 53.42, with four tons and seven half centuries, while Udawatte has notched up 520 runs at 47.27, including seven 50s.

Early wickets will be crucial in this contest, as both sides bat deep and have proven that they have a variety of players who can stand up and be the match-winner.

Another player to watch will be Springvale South batter Jordan Wyatt who started the 2024/25 season in some serious form with destructive knocks like 102 not out off 59 balls (including eight sixes), 79 off 59, 51 off 29 and 42 off 29.

However, since the Christmas break, Wyatt has struggled to emulate those performances making three ducks and hitting just 76 runs across his last five knocks in the Turf 1 competition – 55 of which came in one hit a few weeks ago.

He has the ability to change the game and showcased his power-hitting earlier in the season belting 22 sixes before Christmas, but has managed to hit just two maximums since.

And after a golden duck in last week’s elimination final, he is due to go big.

Springvale South captain Cam Forsyth said there were no mental demons following the 149 run loss to the Hawks in Round 14.

“They’ve had the better of us this year and beaten us both times in one-day games … last time they gave us a shellacking,” he said.

“Besides that, we’ve had the wood over them for four of five years, but they finished second for a reason, so it’ll be a good challenge … I’m looking forward to playing them in a two-day game.”

The Bloods’ fearless leader said having valuable finals experience within the side helped the players stay calm and execute in the win against Berwick.

“The boys definitely played like a team that knew what to do and weren’t overawed by big moments in the game,” he said.

“We’ve got a few different batters scoring runs and contributing to the success of the side which has been pleasing.”

Hallam Kalora Park W-W-W-W-L

TOP 3 BATTING

Damith Perera … 641 at 53.42

Mahela Udawatte … 520 at 47.27

Leigh Booth … 425 at 35.42

TOP 3 BOWLING

William Whyte … 36 at 17.64

Lauchlan Gregson … 29 at 17.79

Jordan Hammond … 26 at 18

Springvale South L-W-L-L-W

TOP 3 BATTING

Cam Forsyth … 488 at 54.22

Mitch Forsyth … 459 at 38.25

Jordan Wyatt … 424 at 35.33

TOP 3 BOWLING

Josh Dowling … 31 at 16.03

Nicholas Boland … 27 at 18.15

Jarryd Straker … 21 at 25