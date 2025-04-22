More federal funds flow: ALP pours $4m into multicultural centre

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

The ALP has announced $4 million for a new multicultural community centre in Dandenong South, if the Government is re-elected.

The Santhom Community Hub and Resource Centre will host a South Indian migration museum and libraries showcasing Malayalam literature and resources.

It will also host programs for seniors and youth led by the St Thomas Syro-Malabar community from southern India.

On Sunday, Labor MPs Mark Dreyfus and Julian Hill as well as Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong attended the Thomas Syro-Malabar Easter mass.

Dreyfus said the new centre would enable the “fast-growing Syro-Malabar community to celebrate their heritage and share their culture with the wider community”.

Hill said many in the Syro-Malabar community were working in the health system and contributing widely in the community.

“The real magic of modern multicultural Australia happens when we share cultural traditions and histories with each other, and this state-of-the-art facility will provide a physical space for communities to connect

and preserve traditions.”

Labor’s election commitments for Greater Dandenong and Endeavour Hills tops $17 million so far.

The region includes the long-held Labor seat of Bruce, occupied by Hill on a 5.3 per cent margin.

Bruce has been the focus of senior political fly-ins and pledges by both major parties.

The Liberal party has pledged close to $10 million in the same region, with Opposition Leader Peter Dutton visiting in the early days of the campaign.

In other recent announcements, Labor pledged $90,000 towards a new playground at Gurudwara Sri Guru Granth Sahib temple in Keysborough, as well as $5 million to upgrade Dandenong Hospital’s intensive-care unit.

Other ALP election promises include $1.25 million for Southern Migrant & Refugee Centre’s new home, $1.4 million for Sydney Pargeter Reserve and $900,000 for Ross Reserve upgrades.

Liberal pledges include $6.5 million to Afghan Islamic Centre and Omar Farooq Mosque (AICOM) for a new community centre, $1.25 million for Manna4Life at-risk-youth program, $964,000 upgrades at Greaves Reserve Dandenong and $700,000 to upgrade a playground at Rowley Allan Reserve in Keysborough.