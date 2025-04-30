Rovers in a rampant mood

By David Nagel

Pakenham one week…Healesville the next!

Mt Evelyn is showing every indication that it is head and shoulders above the rest of the competition in Outer East Division 1 Women’s football after making it a clean sweep of last year’s grand finalists on Saturday.

In fact…a clean sweep is playing things down, with the Rovers making it back-to-back 100-point demolitions of the two best teams in the competition last year.

After a first-up bye, the Rovers made an emphatic statement against the Lions in round two – winning 112 to 1 – and then backed it up with an equally impressive display against the Bloods.

Mt Evelyn won 16.12(108) to 0.2(2) on the weekend…so is still to have a goal kicked against it this year!

The Rovers last played in the Outer East competition in 2021, a year they dominated; but were denied an almost certain premiership when a worldwide pandemic (Covid 19) ended the season in a hurry.

The Rovers have spent the last three seasons in the powerful Eastern Premier Division, but have returned to Outer East this year.

Mt Evelyn was excited about the prospect of testing itself against teams that had improved since 2021…but the Lions and Bloods are not as strong as they were last season.

Both teams have lost key players; with Upwey Tecoma and Olinda Ferny Creek now looming as Mt Evelyn’s main challengers in 2025.

The Rovers had command of the game against Healesville by quarter time, leading by 22 points, and ramped things up even further in the second.

With Jazmine Hood, Sherice Oliver, Kiara Simons, Mackenzie Adams and Taylah Schmidtke in dynamite form up forward, the Rovers piled on 5.3 to no score in the second term to lead by 55 points at the main change.

They matched their 8.7 scoreline almost identically in the second half, booting 8.5 to 0.2 after the break to race away with the contest.

Hood, Oliver and Simons kicked three each for the winners, while Adams and Schmidtke nailed two each.

Jess Hoskin and Maddie Cameron were also impressive for the winners, while Mia Cianci, Sarah Frazzetto and Charlotte McMurray were best for the shell-shocked visitors.

The other two games in Division 1 were much closer affairs, with Upwey-Tecoma overcoming a brave challenge from Olinda Ferny Creek to win by 17 points; 3.8(26) to 1.3(9).

There was nothing much between the two teams all day, with Olinda Ferny Creek holding a two-point lead at the first change.

The Tigers then kicked the only goal of the second quarter and maintained that advantage after both teams slotted a six-pointer in the third.

Upwey Tecoma then kicked its defence into overdrive in the last term, keeping the Bloods scoreless while dobbing 1.3 of their own.

Reigning league medallist Jess Occhipinti was joined by Georgia O’Halloran and Millie Samios on the Tigers’ goal-scoring list, while Kiana Oates played a great game through the midfield for the winners.

Michelle Fedele kicked the only goal for Olinda, who had regular stars Olivia Edwards, Lily Carlin and Chelsea Wilson in fine form around the ground.

In the final game in Division 1, Belgrave posted its first win of the season with a 4.4(28) to 2.5(17) victory over Woori Yallock.

The Magpies trailed the Tigers at quarter time but kicked 2.2 to 1.0 in the second term and were never headed from that point forward in the match.

Jess Walker was the difference between the two clubs, kicking three vitally important goals, while Mel Kennedy kicked the Magpies fourth.

Amber Drummond was sensational for Belgrave, while Emelia Robin, Piper Crymble and Sky Wilson never gave up for Woori Yallock in a losing cause.

Pakenham had the round three bye.

Upwey-Tecoma hosts Mt Evelyn this week in the round four match of the day.

In Division 2, competition newcomers Yea were celebrating by lunchtime on Saturday after a first-ever win; a 3.13(31) to 1.3(9) triumph over Officer.

The Tigers got a little over-excited in front of goals; spraying shots at goal all over the place, but two six-pointers to Abby Christie, and another to Emeli Brunt, was more than enough to get the party started.

Madison Albers, Jordyn Beattie and Billie Ross played key roles in the triumph, while Madeline Caarels, Megan Davis and Stephanie Pauw limited the damage for Officer.

In other games, Warburton-Wesburn spread the load evenly in a 12.6(78) to 3.4(22) win over Wandin.

Madi Ward was the major contributor with three snags, but two each to Jasmine Enever, Lilian Pagels, Gabrielle Woods and skipper Emerson Woods all proved helpful in the win.

Wandin never gave up with Stella Beyer, Georgia Krueger and Tyana Ryan-Bader all being rewarded for their efforts.

And Emerald remains undefeated after an inaccurate 4.12(36) to 0.2(2) victory over Seville.

Alana Whiting kicked two for the Bombers, while Saige Van Haren and Ruby Langham were among their team’s best players.

Thornton-Eildon had the round-three bye.

EASTERN

Both Beaconsfield and Berwick have lowered their colours in round two of the Eastern Division 2 women’s season.

Beaconsfield, who had the opening round bye, played its first game since being relegated from Division 1, going down 7.7(49) to 4.5(29) against Waverley Blues.

The Eagles were blown away early, trailing by 19 points at the first change, but showed some promising signs for the remainder of the contest.

Beaconsfield lost the remaining three quarters by one point, kicking 4.5 to 4.6 in a much-improved effort after the first break.

Georgia Malkoun led the fightback, kicking three goals for the Eagles, while star midfielder Lauren Hojnacki was up to her usual tricks winning plenty of possessions around the ground.

Abbey Dibben, Molly Arnold, Jess Peiris and Sammy Wilko joined Hojnacki and Malkoun on the Eagles’ best players list.

And Berwick was outclassed, falling by 40 points – 6.11(47) to 1.1(7) – against Montrose.

Jordyn Jenkins provided the main highlight for the Wickers; kicking their only goal in the second quarter.

Berwick hosts Mooroolbark this week, while Beaconsfield hits the road to take on Blackburn.

Both games begin at 10.40am.

SOUTHERN

In Southern Division 1, Lana Fullwood and Tali Verhoeven kicked three goals each in Casey Thunder’s 70-point win over Lyndale.

Alicia Heins and former Pakenham star Bianca Moody were among the best for the Thunder, while Kiana Te Huia was sharp around the ground for Lyndale.

In other competitive games, Narre South Saints defeated Clayton by 12 points and Endeavour Hills scored a 32-point win over Murrumbeena.

Alesha White kicked three goals for the Falcons, while Harmony Thomas and Alyssa Weston nailed two each.