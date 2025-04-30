$1m lottery winner in Dandenong

A Dandenong woman is $1 million richer and now in the market for a house after a lottery win on Monday 28 April.

The division-one winner in The Lott’s Weekday Windfall draw said her winning entry was a mix of her kids’ birthdays and special numbers.

“I couldn’t believe it when I first saw it. I kept jumping up and down and looking at the ticket.

“I went to the app and could see it was real, but I wanted to hear it from (a lottery official).”

The win means a “house for the family”, she says.

“I will start house hunting when the money hits my bank account.

“I also want to go on a holiday… Australia, New Zealand… I want to go everywhere, baby.

“I can’t believe this is real. I feel like I’m dreaming.”