Demons fork out a thriller from the Blaze

By Rebekah Bogos

Casey Demons have pulled off a sensational comeback win over North East Blaze in round eight of the Victorian Netball League at the State Netball Centre.

The Demons edged out their opponents 60-57 in a thrilling contest that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

Blaze burst out of the gates with authority, dominating early passages and establishing a seven-goal lead by halftime.

But the Demons, known for their grit, weren’t going down without a fight.

Led by dynamic defensive duo Gabby Dwyer and Ella Rees, the Demons ramped up their pressure, forcing crucial turnovers and shifting the momentum in the second half.

Ash Gill was instrumental through the midcourt, providing relentless drive and composure under pressure.

Coach Erin Bell’s rallying call to “embrace the challenge” sparked an electric final quarter.

With vocal support from the bench and a fired-up crowd, the Demons clawed their way back into the game, levelling the score with just two minutes left on the clock.

When it mattered most, experienced shooters Sacha McDonald and Emma Ryde stepped up in the circle, coolly converting under pressure to seal a memorable three-goal win for the Demons.

The courageous victory propels Casey into fifth place on the Championship ladder, with momentum building heading into key upcoming fixtures.

The Demons now look ahead to clashes against the Western Warriors and Bendigo Strikers before returning home to Casey Stadium on Sunday, May 25, where they’ll host the Gippsland Stars in their final Community Home Game of 2025.

Don’t miss out; tickets are available at: https://www.trybooking.com/CZRSH