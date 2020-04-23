Sports clubs can stay: council

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong Council has moved to hose down Turner Reserve clubs’ fury after dumping the venue’s masterplan.

In a statement, it assured tenant clubs that they could “continue using the reserve if that is what they choose”.

After spending $100,000, the council scuppered its fourth draft masterplan for the Dandenong North ground on 14 April.

The reserve – being a diminutive 2.66 hectares – was deemed more suitable as a “neighbourhood park” than a sports ground.

Silverton Cricket Club and South East United soccer club have told Star Journal they weren’t consulted by the council.

They were also opposed to moving the clubs to Barry Powell Reserve – an option that the council is currently investigating.

In a statement, the council said it had engaged in an “extensive consultation process”.

It had decided to consider Turner Reserve together with Powell Reserve as a “precinct”, rather than as separate masterplans, it stated.

Mayor Jim Memeti said Turner Reserve’s size limited the “opportunity for expansion”.

“Wal Turner Reserve has a character and charm that the community wanted to retain and we can achieve this by leaving the reserve essentially as it is,” Cr Memeti said.

“Sporting clubs that currently use the reserve will continue using the reserve if that is what they choose.”

The council acknowledged the need to upgrade Turner Reserve’s pavilion while leaving the reserve “substantially unchanged”.

“Council will begin planning and implementing these upgrades including improved facilities and much-needed change rooms for women at Turner Pavilion,” Cr Memeti said.

“Council will also investigate the opportunity for more junior focused and women’s sports in the future.”

Powell Reserve was “better placed to accommodate a sports expansion”, he said.

The council would “work with” clubs, sportspeople and the broader community to “investigate” how to meet their needs at an “enhanced” Powell Reserve.

During the council debate on 14 April, chief executive John Bennie advised that the dumped masterplan would come as “no surprise” to the two clubs.

The clubs were “not completely enamoured with the idea”, Mr Bennie told the meeting.

They were however “understanding” and “accepting” of the idea that Powell Reserve had more scope for expansion and was a “better long-term option”.

Cr Maria Sampey, who tabled the 14 April report, said that $1 million was earmarked to upgrade Turner Reserve within 12 months.

The clubs’ requests for upgraded pavilion, lighting, pitch area and nets could be completed in that time, she said.

“The money is there, and I’ll ensure it’s done.”

After attracting the ire of sports clubs on the issue, Cr Sampey said she felt like a “scapegoat”.

She’d been told council officers extensively consulted with the clubs on the decision, she said.

Cr Sampey said the masterplan had been dumped because it tried to fit too many elements into the reserve – including a basketball half-court, a walking track with exercise stations and three cricket nets relocated in “the middle of the park”.

“It’s like cooking a cake for eight people and trying to serve 1000 people.”