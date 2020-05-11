Kids awed by their ‘front-line’ mums

-

Mums going the extra mile have been lovingly depicted by their children in a Mother’s Day competition held by Armada Dandenong Plaza.

Will, 7, celebrated his mother who works for the State Emergency Service with a vibrant drawing of ‘AmbuMa’.

Meanwhile, Lourdes, 5, portrayed her mother working hard to help at Vinnie’s op shops.

“She looks after all the less privileged people in the community. She works very hard in her job.”

Omid, 7, praised his mother who as a social worker goes out shopping for people isolated at home during the pandemic.

“My mum is great at work.”

Five winning entries received a $100 Dandnenong Plaza shopping voucher for their mothers.

Centre manager Mark Tannahill said “right now, local mums are doing it all, cooking, cleaning, home schooling and many are also working in the front line as essential workers.

“So we want to take this opportunity to thank them and show them our gratitude.”