Stores re-open, caution remains

Stores are re-opening as Covid-19 hygiene rules are being set down at Armada Dandenong Plaza.

The shopping centre has installed free hand-sanitiser stations and increased its surface-cleaning regime in the meantime.

Centre manager Mark Tannahill urged visitors to follow social-distancing guidelines until all restrictions were lifted.

The centre has also advised shoppers to create a list of essential shopping items, avoid unnecessary browsing and not to visit if feeling unwell.

It also advised thorough hand washing before and after visiting the centre.

The re-opened stores are Ally Fashion, Angus & Coote, Beautique Fashions, Colette, Connor, Cotton On, Daiso, Dotti, Foot Locker, Jay Jays, Just Jeans, Prouds, Spendless Shoes, Smiggle Strandbags, Taste Design, Bluecrest Dry Cleaning, Sandwich Chefs, Specsavers, Star Car Wash, TK Maxx and YD.