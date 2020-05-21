89yo injured in drive-thru smash

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

An 89-year-old driver has been taken to hospital after crashing into two cars at a McDonald’s outlet in Springvale on Thursday 21 May.

Police believe the man, who was travelling south in an Isuzu ute on Westall Road, initially crashed into a Toyota Corolla turning from Osborne Avenue about 1pm.

The ute then crashed into a stationary Commodore in the drive-thru.

The man was taken by ambulance to The Alfred hospital in a non-life threatening condition, police say.

The other drivers were not injured.