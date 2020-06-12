Portrait of strength

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

From the darkness of war, Dandenong artist Humaira Fayazi finds ways to shine light on the heroics of women.

The former refugee’s poignant works have long explored the theme, including when she ran a small art gallery in her Afghan homeland.

“In a country at war, my mum learned to be strong and to protect her family.”

Ms Fayazi is one of six refugee and asylum-seeker artists in Australia selected for the City of Greater Dandenong’s annual HOME exhibition.

In response to Covid-19, this year’s show has been shifted entirely online in July and August.

Greater Dandenong mayor Jim Memeti said he hoped the virtual format would lead to broader exposure and appreciation of the works.

HOME 2020 runs from July 9 to August 15 at greaterdandenong.com/home.