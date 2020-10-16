Back to school ‘normal’

-

After a two-month hiatus, Dandenong Primary School students and staff were reunited face to face on Monday 12 October.

Photographer GARY SISSONS captured the joy of students back from remote learning, and again hanging out with their friends in the school playground and gardens.

On 12 October, Melbourne’s primary school students returned from remote learning, as well as Year 7, 11 and 12 and specialist school students.

Year 8, 9 and 10’s are expected to be back on school grounds from 26 October.