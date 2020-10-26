Hub’s slow reveal

-

Anticipation is building for Springvale Community Hub’s doors to finally open.

The hub was officially opened by mayor of the time Jim Memeti on 20 September – one of his last official acts of the previous councillor term.

However due to Covid-19’s lockdown, the public have not yet pried inside the building’s spectacular curves and hues of blues, greens and reds.

The outdoor areas including the great lawn and the children’s playground have been in use since September.

Greater Dandenong chief executive John Bennie said the council was looking forward to welcoming the community to the “state-of-the-art” library, community rooms, customer service area and café.

The library is three times larger than the previous Springvale library. Visits are expected to nearly double from 340,000 to 600,000 a year.

The building is aiming for zero emissions as part of a 5 Star Green Star rating.

Greater Dandenong recently sought community nominations for the Springvale Community Hub Committee.

The nine-member committee will provide strategic advice to the council on matters related to the hub.

For updates on the hub’s opening, visit greaterdandenong.com