Virtual NAIDOC celebrations

National NAIDOC Week events, including the annual march, will be moving virtual over the coming week.

The week celebrates the diverse histories, cultures and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

A proud First Nations woman and Greater Dandenong resident Tarlina says NAIDOC is about coming together, celebrating and walking in the NAIDOC march.

“We go as a family, me, my kids and mum…it’s about being a proud black fella,” the Wurundjeri and Noongar Boodja clan member says.

Kayla Goder, of Greater Dandenong, says NAIDOC is a time to “teach other kids about their culture”.

Her daughter Nakiya, a proud Yorta Yorta, Latji Latji and Mauritian girl, attends playgroup.

Ms Goder says schools’ cultural plans for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children, are important for each child’s connection to culture and wider reconciliation.

In a statement, Greater Dandenong Council acknowledged Bunurong and Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung peoples of the Kulin nations as traditional custodians of these lands.

Due to Covid-19 restictions, the council’s festive NAIDOC event in Harmony Square will make way for statewide online events in 2020.

Details on the virtual march and events are at vicnaidoc.com.au/virtual-events-2020