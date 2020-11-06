Covid limits charities’ reach

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

They literally can’t give them away.

Despite the struggles of many during Covid-19, there’s a surplus of emergency ‘care’ boxes available for collection from Dandenong’s Church of Christ (Iglesia Ni Cristo).

Recently, Launch Housing collected about 30 of the care packages of non-perishable foods, toilet paper, hand sanitiser and tissue to support homeless people.

But they weren’t able to take all of the donations from the church’s 200-strong congregation, church minister Andrew Fisher said.

Covid-19 was forcing many charities to reject “precious donations”, he said.

“(Launch) are currently running lower staff and cannot even accept as many homeless people as they’d like, due to the pandemic.

“It has become quite the conundrum as this pandemic is also a time where families are struggling even more and have a greater need for these donations.

“We have box loads of goods left over that we want to donate and are hoping to conduct future donations once the restrictions are eased.”