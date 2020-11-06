Election 2020: fresh faces on council

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Lana Formoso and Eden Foster are among the new faces on a regenerating Greater Dandenong Council.

The ALP members were confirmed as councillor-elects in Noble Park North and Yarraman wards in final counts on 5 November.

Ms Formoso, a PE teacher and SES volunteer, said it was exciting that the council’s gender imbalance was being redressed. At least five, possibly six, female candidates will be elected.

There was also a changing of the guard, with Ms Formoso emphatically defeating sitting councillor of 20 years, Maria Sampey.

Long-standing councillors Peter Brown, Youhorn Chea, Roz Blades and Matthew Kirwan have also departed.

With the exception of a “handful of trolls”, voters were “really supportive, really positive and really happy for that change”, Ms Formoso said.

“I’m just so humbled and grateful that people researched their candidates. It was a long time coming and people just had enough.”

Her first priorities were Noble Park North’s parks, reserves and sporting clubs who’d “felt neglected”.

She listed Lyndale Soccer Club and Silverton Cricket Club – the latter whom openly campaigned on Ms Formoso’s behalf.

Meanwhile in Yarraman, Ms Foster will focus on young people and seniors – who have been particularly prone to isolation during the Covid lockdowns.

A secondary school psychologist, she says it’s important to keep youth connected with services, mental health programs and sport.

This has a dual purpose of also making the wider community feel safer, she says.

Another priority is to promote employment opportunities across Greater Dandenong’s cultural diversity.

After preferences, the ALP member held a comfortable 627-vote margin over runner-up Jonathan Ichim.

Like winning Cleeland Ward candidate Angela Long, Ms Foster chose not to engage Facebook despite the Covid-related doorknocking ban.

Instead Ms Foster promoted her policies in letter-box fliers.

“My message seemed to cut through,” she said.

After the near two-week wait for results, Ms Foster felt a weight off her shoulders.

She planned to unwind with a “glass of wine and to watch some of the US election on TV”.

A majority of the 11-member council will be ALP members, including Angela Long (Cleeland), Jim Memeti (Dandenong), Sophie Tan (Noble Park), Ms Formoso (Noble Park North), Richard Lim (Springvale Central), Sean O’Reilly (Springvale North) and Ms Foster (Yarraman).

They will be joined by the Greens’ Rhonda Garad in Keysborough South Ward.

Liberal member Tim Dark won Keysborough Ward by 90 votes – though runner-up and ALP member Phillip Danh has applied to the Victorian Electoral Commission for a recount.

Dandenong North and Springvale South wards are expected to be decided on Friday 6 November.