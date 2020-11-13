Santa returns – at a distance

-

A socially-distanced Santa will be visiting Armada Dandenong Plaza from Saturday 12 December.

Children can have photos and visit Santa from a safe social distance.

The originally planned ‘virtual Santa experience’ was replaced due to eased Covid-19 restrictions on indoor gatherings, the plaza stated.

“Armada Dandenong Plaza has made the decision to pivot our Christmas 2020 plans to include Social-distancing Santa visits on the heels of the latest easing of restrictions announcements by the Victorian State Government,” centre manager Mark Tannahill said.

“(The plaza) has been delighted to welcome back retailers and customers over the past few weeks.”

Santa will be at level 2 of the plaza near Daiso from Saturday 12 December to Thursday 24 December.

Bookings are essential at www.armadadandenongplaza.com.au