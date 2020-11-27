Carols move online

-

Like many recent events, City of Greater Dandenong’s annual Christmas Carols will be streamed online only.

Due to Covid-19 outdoor restrictions, the 73rd annual event will be broadcast virtually into homes on Friday 11 December.

The lineup includes the return of host Denis Walter and special guests Rhonda Burchmore and X-Factor Australia finalist Mary Ann Van Der Horst.

Winding Road Productions, Greater Dandenong Band, With One Voice Choir and Dandenong Primary School will also perform.

Prior to the event, there will be online activities, performances and workshops such as a gift-wrap making workshop, Jingle Bell disco room and Funky Festive games room.

Greater Dandenong Libraries will stage an online Christmas storytime.

Local restaurants will offer discounts on the night.

The virtual Greater Dandenong Carols are on 11 December. Workshops run from 6pm-7.30pm, the concert from 7.30pm-8.30pm.

Viewers are required to register free online.

Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/carols