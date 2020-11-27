Wildflower meadow blooming marvellous

By Gabriella Payne

A newly created wildflower meadow in Pultney Street, Dandenong is set to bring a burst of colour to the area in coming weeks, as Greater Dandenong City Council’s Parks team continues to sow seeds for all to enjoy.

More wildflower meadows will be popping up over the city, following the overwhelming popularity of this concept which was initially trialled in the lawn area of Settlers Square, near Dandenong train station.

The initiative aims to bring a smile to peoples’ faces as they pass by, adding a joyful touch to small, often overlooked spaces around the area.

Mayor of Greater Dandenong, Councillor Angela Long, said the wildflower project was a wonderful idea and encouraged all members of the community to come down and enjoy the blooms while exploring the city streets post-lockdown.

“With Covid-19 restrictions easing, the wildflower meadow is perfectly timed to welcome shoppers, visitors and traders back to Lonsdale Street,” Mayor Long said.

“The seeds at Settlers Square are currently in bloom and looking fantastic. We expect the Pultney Street meadow to begin to bloom in early December.”

Compared to regular lawn grass, wildflower meadows require less maintenance, are bird and insect attracting and are bursting with colour and visual appeal.

Mayor Long and the city council hope that initiatives like this will help increase the diversity of flora in the urban area and be a step towards creating a greener future.

“With concerns about climate change, urban areas heating up and how to improve plant diversity in built up areas, the wildflower meadow connects us with the joy nature brings,” she said.

“They help balance the amount of hard surface, granite and road asphalt with greenery and naturally cool areas.”

The Pultney Street wildflower meadow is located at the intersection of Lonsdale Street in Dandenong, near MKS Spices and the Cheesecake Shop.

The meadow is well protected from cars and traffic and offers visitors a relaxing resting area filled with colour in a high profile location.

The Greater Dandenong City Council is currently developing a Biodiversity Action Plan, hoping to bring more native flora and fauna to the area and are calling out to the local community to help form the plan.

To have your say, visit www.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au