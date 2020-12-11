Scoops of joy

By Gabriella Payne

Locals are in for a treat, quite literally, on Saturday 19 December as the Augustus Gelatery store in Dandenong offers a free scoop of ice cream to each and every customer, as a way to “spread the joy” in the lead up to Christmas.

As restrictions ease and the days are getting sunnier, the team at Augustus are excited to get back into the swing of things and feel there’s no better way to enjoy the summer than with a scoop of delicious ice cream – especially if it’s free!

This promotion will be run for one day only and will be exclusive to the Lonsdale street store in Dandenong, as a way of welcoming customers back as the store relaunches post-Covid lockdown.

Amie Surridge, the regional account manager at Augustus Gelatery said that the free scoop promotion was all about spreading happiness through the community, especially after the difficult year that everyone has experienced.

“The vibe of Augustus is that we’re there for kids, we’re there for the family, we love to scoop and smile and we’re really about bringing people together for that little treat,” Ms Surridge said.

“It’s an affordable treat that people can go out and enjoy now that we’ve got a bit more freedom – and we hope to just spread the happiness!”

Ms Surridge said that although the enforced lockdown had been hard on Augustus like most other businesses, they were “quite lucky in a way” as the peak of the outbreak happened during winter, in their off season or usual “down time”.

As restrictions continue to ease around the city, Ms Surridge said that the team of ice cream enthusiasts at Augustus were excited to get back to serving their range of tasty flavours for one and all to enjoy.

“We’re really ready to come into summer, come out the other side and spread some positivity, because I think that’s what everybody needs at the moment.”

As well as a new mural adorning the outdoor wall, the team at Augustus are looking forward to welcoming people into their new extended outdoor seating area, which was recently approved by the council.

Ms Surridge said that in re-launching post lockdown, the team wanted “to inject some fun into the store” and with colourful neon lights, new delicious flavours and friendly, bubbly staff they are sure this summer is set to be great.

“It looks really fun on the outside, it’s really bright, really happy and it’s a great place to take the kids for the school holidays,” she said.

A special Christmas flavour is also on offer – nougat, cherry and Christmas cake flavour – that is “very tasty” but makes the choice even harder, Ms Surridge said.

If you’d like to try a free scoop of Augustus’ delicious ice cream, head down to the Lonsdale street store between the hours of 12pm and 11pm on Saturday 19 December.

Customers are able to receive one scoop on the house of a flavour of their choice and there is a limit of one free scoop per person.

For more information check out the Augustus Gelatery Instagram page @augustusgelatery or visit www.augustusgelatery.com.au

Dandenong Star Journal readers have also been gifted with ice cream coupons, located in the print edition, to receive another promotional offer at Augustus Gelatery. See advert for details.