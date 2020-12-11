First beds set for Keysy garden

-

The first beds for Maralinga Community Garden are ‘shovel ready’ after a South East Water community grant.

The garden planned for Chandler Reserve, Keysborough received a grant for 10 Biofilta Food Cubes – one-square metre beds made in Melbourne from recycled chip packets.

The beds are each capable of holding 110 litres of water and producing $250 of produce a year, garden member Gaye Guest said.

President Bryan Hunter said after two years of working on the project, the group was “ready to grow” – as soon as a boundary fence was erected for the garden.

“Unfortunately this will most likely not happen until next year as we are still waiting for the community consultation process to get underway and have results.”

The $100,000 South East Water community grant program in 2020 supported 23 community groups, including Wellsprings for Women in Dandenong.

The grant to Wellsprings supported a Nature’s Champions program to educate women from migrant and refugee backgrounds to learn about water and energy saving.

“Every single one of the organisations we’re awarding grants to do amazing work in our community,” SEW managing director Lara Olsen said.

. From marine and wetlands conservation to gardens, education programs, homes for the homeless, new equipment and everything in between, we can’t wait to see the results of these exciting projects and the benefits they’ll bring to our service region.”