Noble Park renewal plan

Ross Reserve’s upgrade has attracted new funding as the State Government is set to unveil a Revitalisation Board for Noble Park.

The Federal Government granted $500,000, which fully covered City of Greater Dandenong’s stage 2 landscaping, picnic shelters and barbecue facilities of the Noble Park reserve.

The works support an estimated four full-time equivalent jobs during construction.

The project was expected to run from September 2020-February 2021.

It is part of a $1.5 billion federal economic stimulus package, the Local Road and Community Infrastructure Program.

The program is also partly funding council works for a bike/walking path and landscaping in Hemmings Street, Dandenong ($100,000).

Meanwhile, the State Government has granted $190,000 towards the reserve’s All Abilities playground.

It will fund outdoor play equipment, seating and paving for the inclusive playground for children and adults of all ages and abilities.

City of Greater Dandenong will contribute $20,000.

The State grant is the start of a $12 million Building Works Stimulus Package for Noble Park and five other Melbourne suburbs.

South Eastern Metropolitan MP Lee Talarmis will lead the Revitalisation Board, which will advise the State Government on ways to renew Noble Park.

“Key local stakeholders”, including representatives from Greater Dandenong Council, are expected to be appointed to the board.

The board aims to deliver projects to reactivate business, jobs and skills, as well as encourage community service and cultural activities.

“It’s great to have the opportunity to work on the Revitalisation Board to support projects to in

Noble Park that will benefit the local community and our public spaces,” Mr Talarmis said.