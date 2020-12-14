Santa’s big red Keysy tour

-

Santa will be touring the streets aboard Keysborough Fire Brigade’s ‘big red truck’ on Christmas Eve.

During a marathon five hour run, Father Christmas will be stopping at 14 parks and playgrounds between 10.30am and 3.35pm on Friday, 24 December.

The Santa Run starts at Bergen Street Reserve, continuing to Domain Estate, Sunnyvale Park, Parkmore Gardens, Villiers Road Dog Park, Church Road Park and Linden Drive playground.

After a short lunch, the tour rolls on to Albert Park Square, Lake View Drive/Wesley Court playground, Pencil Park, Cafardi Boulevard playground, Westwood Boulevard/Denmark Road playground and Burnham Crescent/Edgecomb Street barbecue area.

The final stop is Pirate Park about 3.20-3.35pm.

The brigade requests for crowds to stick to 1.5-metre social distancing.

Stop times and details at www.facebook.com/KeysboroughCFA