‘Roll call’ for timely tale

A ‘roll call’ is being made for young actors to bring to life a local production Love in the Time of Corona.

The tragi-comedy follows five young lives navigating love in Covid lockdown in Victoria, exploring identity, cross-cultural relationships, virtual weddings and funerals, online schooling, panic buying, PPE and masks.

The title of course is a clever lend from the famous 1980s novel by Nobel prize winning author Gabriel Garcia Marquez.

Its brainchild is drama teacher, writer and director Kuranda Seyit, who wanted to write a story about the impact of the pandemic through the eyes of youth.

“This is a very different approach to theatre and involves an eclectic process of choreographed scenarios, poetry, music and acting and it’s a lot of fun.

“In one scene, we have a choreographed dance sequence with dancers on roller skates pushing shopping trolleys filled with toilet rolls indicative of the panic buying that occurred at the height of the pandemic.”

The play is a collaboration of Forum on Australia’s Islamic Relations (FAIR) and Muslim, South Sudanese and Pasifika youth, with funding from City of Greater Dandenong.

It will be staged at The Drum theatre, Dandenong this year.

Mr Seyit invited people aged between 15-25 in the South East to take part in auditions in the April school holidays.

“We are just in the early stages of the production.

“This is a great opportunity to get experience on the big stage at the Drum, build up your self-confidence and make new friends.”

All participants will receive certificates. The program is free.

Details: Kuranda Seyit, 0412 318 045 or director@fair.org.au, or www.facebook.com/LoveinthetimeofCV