-

Despite Covid-19’s “double double toil and trouble”, Dandenong High School found a way for its 2020 shows to ‘go on’.

The school’s productions Clue On Stage and Macbeth: A Kid’s Cautionary Tale Concerning Greed, Power, Mayhem and Other Current Events were recorded for posterity.

The staff-student collaborations premiered as films at a red-carpet event at the high school.

The shows can also be viewed online at dandenong-hs.vic.edu.au/2020-production-premiere