Five charged over brawl stabbings

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Five teenage boys have been charged over an alleged brawl and stabbing of two youths in Dandenong on 7 April.

A 15-year-old Tarneit boy, two 15-year-old Wyndham Vale boys, a 16-year-old Tarneit boy and a 17-year-old Werribee boy have been charged by Transit CIU police detectives.

They all face charges of recklessly cause serious injury, intentionally cause serious injury, affray, theft of motor vehicle and commit indictable offence whilst on bail.

The five were remanded to face a children’s court on 8 April.

Police say a brawl between two armed groups of youths broke out in a park in Foster Street about 5.30am on 7 April.

The two 17-year-old victims were chased by a group of males to a nearby bus parked outside Dandenong railway station where they were allegedly stabbed.

They were both taken to hospital with serious wounds, police say.

The five alleged offenders fled in a stolen Mazda sedan which later broke down on Eastlink.

Police say they were arrested at the scene.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au