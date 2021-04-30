Back-to-office fashion on a budget

-

After months of working from home, workers are making the transition from comfy leisure wear back into a professional autumn/winter wardrobe.

Fashion stylist Jo Blankfield at Fashion About You in Armada Dandenong Plaza says there are comfortable back-to-office outfits that don’t break the budget.

“After months of home leisure wear and getting used to our trackies and PJs, the transition back to workwear can feel daunting.

“Luckily for us, the autumn winter fashion vibes are working in our favour, with oversized garments, 70’s flashbacks, puffed sleeves, checks and warm winter tones leading the trends.”

Ms Blankfield’s budget-conscious advice is to “work with what you’ve got” adding some on-trend updates.

“Find a great chequered blazer and pair it back with your faithful comfy basics for a chic look or find a great puffed sleeved top or knit to compleiment your favourite skirt and pants.”

Create three looks out of every piece you buy, and only wear the trends that are true to you, she says.

“Versatility and mix and match dressing are key.

“And if you truly love your pieces, you will get so much more wear out of them.”

With Melbourne’s unpredictable weather, Ms Blankfield says pieces that you can layer will maximise their wearability.

Also you can value-add with your work wardrobe by mixing it into weekend outfits.

“Match a key season chequered blazer with a slim pant and top for work and style it on the weekend with denim and sneakers.

“Or style your leather look skirt for work with a classic shirt and knit, and wear it on the weekend with a slinky top and heeled boots for a night out or with sneakers and a sweater and beanie for the daytime.”

To find a list of affordable fashion retailers, visit www.armadadandenongplaza.com.au