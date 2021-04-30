Hamper prize

-

Dandenong Market customers have the chance to soar to the top of Mum’s good books this Mother’s Day with the chance to win a huge hamper of fresh Market ingredients.

It’s the perfect prize to make sure Mum can kick back on Mother’s Day and relax knowing her family has breakfast, lunch and dinner sorted.

To enter, follow Dandenong Market on Facebook and Instagram and tag a brother, sister, friend or even your mum in the Market’s giveaway post.

A winner will be chosen on Thursday 6 May.

Also, the Dandenong Market team has compiled a collection of dishes guaranteed to spoil someone special this Mother’s Day.

The free recipe booklet can be collected from Mum’s favourite Market trader or downloaded from Dandenong Market’s website.

“Cooking Mum a warm meal is the perfect way to show her you care,” Dandenong Market general manager Jennifer Hibbs said.

“Our traders stock everything needed for the ultimate Mother’s Day feast – fresh, vibrant and affordable.”

Food isn’t the only treat Mum deserves. Dandenong Market has five florists so you can pick her favourite bloom from any of them.

Details: dandenongmarket.com.au