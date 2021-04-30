Boulevard works start

-

Works are set to start on the first stage of the Springvale Boulevard “gateway” project.

The $6 million first stage involves a full streetscape upgrade of the road and footpaths on Springvale Road between Balmoral and Windsor avenues.

It will feature widened footpaths, trees with year-round shade, garden beds, better street lighting and “high-quality, thought-provoking design elements”.

Mayor Angela Long said the project would deliver on the community’s “aspirations for the area” including safer pedestrian movement, improved shopping and dining experiences and opportunities for community events and connection.

“Together with the recently completed Springvale Community Hub, Springvale Boulevard will enhance the future prosperity of Springvale Activity Centre as a leading cultural destination of Melbourne,” Cr Long said.

MACA Infrastructure was awarded the construction contract for the 12-month project.

There are expected to be local impacts such as traffic management, noise, dust and night-time construction works.

Greater Dandenong Council stated that pedestrian access and signage to shops will be maintained during the works.

The project is due for completion in mid-2022.

Details: www.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/springvale-boulevard-project