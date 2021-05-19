‘Lewd’ commuter charged

-
A Dandenong man has been charged over an allegedly lewd act at Huntingdale railway station.
Transit Crime Investigation Unit detectives arrested the 37-year-old in Dandenong on Friday 14 May.
He has been charged with one count of sexual activity directed at another.
Police say that a female victim was allegedly approached by the man about 12.30am on 3 March.
The man is accused of exposing himself and masturbating in front of the woman before boarding a train.
He was bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 7 July.