‘Lewd’ commuter charged

A Dandenong man has been charged over an allegedly lewd act at Huntingdale railway station.

Transit Crime Investigation Unit detectives arrested the 37-year-old in Dandenong on Friday 14 May.

He has been charged with one count of sexual activity directed at another.

Police say that a female victim was allegedly approached by the man about 12.30am on 3 March.

The man is accused of exposing himself and masturbating in front of the woman before boarding a train.

He was bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 7 July.