Household goods disposal day

Clear your unwanted household goods at a drive-through trash disposal event in Dandenong on Saturday 26 June.

The Re-use and Recycle Drop Off Day accepts TVs, computers, electric appliances, whitegoods, furniture, mattresses and bicycles.

Goods must be dropped off in a car or a trailer. No trucks allowed.

To gain entry, bring your ‘Recycling Day Brochure’ that all Greater Dandenong residents received in the mail.

Attendees are also required to scan a QR code and enter their contact details on the day.

Council’s Re-use and Recycle Drop Off Day day is held by City of Greater Dandenong. It is on Saturday 26 June from 8am to 1pm.

To register for an SMS reminder, go to https://www.pace.com.au/api/dandenong/

The Re-use and Recycle Drop Off Day is at Greaves Reserve, Dandenong on Saturday 26 June, 8am -1pm. Enter at Sinclair Road, exit at Bennet Street.