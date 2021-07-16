Market finds a way in lockdown

-

Dandenong Market advises it’s remaining partly open during Victoria’s fifth Covid lockdown.

During the five-day restrictions, the market’s street food traders, cafes and restaurants will be serving take-away only.

Fresh produce is still available from the fruit-and-vegetable, meat, fish, deli, pantry goods and bakery sections.

However, the non-food stalls in the Bazaar, plant and flower sellers, key cutters, pet seller, tools and garden suppliers and the market auction are temporarily closed.

Some of the businesses are providing home deliveries.

“These are tough times for our small business traders whose lives are affected by ongoing lockdowns,” Dandenong Market general manager Jennifer Hibbs said.

“As always, we will continue to do our bit in keeping our community safe.

“We have increased cleaning and hygiene around the Market and taking every precaution to ensure we remain open for those within a 5km radius from the Market.”

To organise home deliveries, visit dandenongmarket.com.au