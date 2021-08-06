Show champion cracks 98

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

For a poultry show breeder and judge, it certainly matters what is first out of chickens and eggs.

Don Simpson, who celebrated his 98th birthday at Belvedere Aged Care on 2 August, has been well known for his fine eye for purebred poultry and eggs.

The Noble Park grandfather of five and great-grandfather of five often appeared in Dandenong Star, The Journal and other newspapers during showtime.

He grew up feeding the chooks in his family’s backyard henhouse, and became a qualified all-breeds judge who travelled to shows across Australia.

In turn, he is a life member of the Royal Agricultural Society of Victoria, Oakleigh and Cheltenham poultry clubs, Wyandotte Club of Victoria and Victorian Poultry Fanciers Association.

Mr Simpson also holds a Presidents Medal from the RASV for his services to agriculture.

More than 70 years ago, he caught the show poultry bug after buying 10 point-of-lay hens – or pullets – from a local breeder.

He got interested in pure breeds, bought some golden legbar eggs and joined a local poultry club.

At his first show, a judge told him that his Australorp was better put in the cooking pot.

Undaunted by the blunt advice, he honed down on the finer points and soon broke through for the first of many show wins over more than half a century.

His first winning golden legbar pullet is one of many breeds rarely seen these days.

The Journal’s great journo Marg Stork reported over a decade ago that Mr Simpson had “lost count of his awards”.

He’d collected three cases of ribbons, more than a dozen medallions, silver tea sets and about 80 rosettes.

In 2005, Star News recorded one of his wins at the Berwick Show. Then 82, he took out first prize for a duckwing pullet – a breed that was “easy for an old bloke to handle”.

He reflected on how young people weren’t interested in agricultural shows so much this century.

“They’ve got their cars, girlfriends, tennis, basketball, cricket and football (instead).”

As a meticulous judge of eggs, he looked for the perfect proportions and uniformity – a semi-circle base with wider middle that gradually tapers to the top.

Peering with a candle, he’d also consider the way a yolk hung inside the egg.

His son Ian said the father of two worked hard to support and provide an education for his kids at the family home in Fintonia Road

“Outside his family, Dad has two passions which are the Geelong Football Club and the exhibition and judging of purebred poultry.”

He and his now-late wife for 65 years Pauline moved out to Parkglen aged care centre for 10 years.

“Above all the family is so grateful that Dad has been able to celebrate his 98th birthday and under these current circumstances, we are very grateful to Belvedere,” Ian said.