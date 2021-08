-

Police are appealing for help to find a missing 12-year-old boy last seen at Dandenong railway station.

Brandon, from Melton West, was seen at the station on Tuesday 3 August about 5.50pm.

Family and police are concerned for his welfare due to his age and being missing for more than two days.

He is known to frequent Melton and Dandenong, police say.

Any information to Melton police station on 9747 7999.