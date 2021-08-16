‘Thriller’ act by local talent

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Adrian Jemale’s electrifying footwork and vocals has delivered him a new national legion of fans.

Bursting with adrenalin, the 22-year-old Noble Park performer turned all four coaches’ chairs on The Voice, as televised on 15 August.

“It was very scary. I’ve watched the show many times before.

“I had my eyes closed because I was so scared. And I just prayed.”

He says he was inspired by his brother Benjamin, who watched on in his wheelchair with their parents at stage left.

“I did say it didn’t matter if I turned a chair, I already turned the most important chair for Ben.

“It gave him an opportunity to go to the studio and see the show in person.

“It was a blast to be there.”

Adrian’s rendition of Billy Jean, complete with Michael Jackson-signature dance moves, lit up the live audience.

“As soon as the kick and snare hit, I couldn’t hear the song, all I could hear was the huge roar of the audience.”

There was still the uncomfortable sight of the back of four chairs – those of the show’s coaches Jessica Mauboy, Rita Ora, Guy Sebastian and Keith Urban.

Would those luminaries turn for him?

As nerves took hold, Adrian started praying. He sang to God, he sang to his cheering family.

“Then I could see out the corner of my eye the chair turning. Guy Sebastian, who I’ve known of since I was six, was smiling at me.”

Then turned Mauboy, Ora and Urban. The moment overwhelmed him and he broke down in tears.

Though all four coaches pitched for him to join their team, he opted for Ora.

“All four of them I’ve looked up to in my singing.

“Rita said she really knew there was more of me than the dancing and Michael Jackson stuff.

“She said she’d work with me to bring out who I am.”

That was music to Adrian’s ears. He’d just posted an original song Closer To You on his You Tube channel, with many more to come.

Then, if the moment could get any wilder, his father and world-reputed Elvis impersonator Rick Charles was invited on stage to strut his stuff.

“It was one of the most special moments that I will carry with me.

“Being born into a family of entertainers isn’t easy but I’d lying if I said it wasn’t fun.”

Last year, Star Journal told of the father and son’s weekly Facebook concerts during Covid-19.

In the first concert, they performed a few gospels – hoping to inspire people in the same situation. They drew 50 viewers.

Then they tried rock-and-roll. And it grew to an international following 1600 viewers around the world.

Their TV moved to the other side of the lounge room, in came backdrops, smoke machines and lighting.

A woman approached him on the street and handed him $50, telling him his show made a “world of difference” to her during lockdown.

“We were doing it for ourselves too,” Adrian says. “We needed an escape too.

“As a performer, it helped us to be around people.”

Adrian had grown up in the back stages of casinos, nursed by musos, singers and dancers while his father channeled Elvis up front.

His first gig was at a ripe 3 years old – a Michael Jackson song Ben at the Waltzing Matilda Hotel in Springvale.

“I remember sitting in the front row with my mother and I’d look at Dad and want to be like him.”