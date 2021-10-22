Role-models of resilience

by Jasbir Singh Suropada, chairperson of Sikh Interfaith Council of Victoria.

As I am writing this article, I am mindful of the very long lockdown we all have been through and are now coming out of.

My prayer and thoughts go out to the many who have endured and persevered to try their best to hold their lives and families together.

There are also many who suffered physical/mental health, social isolation from loved ones, economic, financial setbacks, family violence and more.

Despite all these, as long as there is still breath in us there is still hope.

There is always a new day that we get every day.

We can grab the day in positivity and make the best out of it.

To help us to move to a more positive space, let’s try to start looking at the little things we have in our lives.

For example, looking at what we have as compared to what we don’t have. Experiences can sometimes make us stronger and resilient survivors who learn to adapt and improvise.

We need to role-model resilience so we can become the beacons of hope for our children.

As much as we are always talking about the adults’ issues, we need to focus on our children and youths who are also going through challenges and are struggling.

Take time out and talk to your children.

Just a simple R U OK can make a huge difference.

Let’s make it a habit to check in with family and friends regularly.

We never know whose life we could be touching positively or saving.

It heartens me with hope when I see the Sikh community and many other communities coming together to serve free meals, essentials and groceries not just to their own but anybody and everybody as one human race.

It has helped build bridges among people from various communities.

This has humbled many to come together in times of crisis to connect as humans regardless of race, religion or traditional backgrounds – Unity in Diversity.

Being a Sikh, my faith has taught me the concept of “Chardi Kala the Positive Attitude”, an equivalence of a mind that never despairs, never admits defeat and refuses to be crushed by adversities.

It is the cherished ideal mood which the Gurus have preached and for which a Sikh daily prays in Ardas (Supplication)- “Nanak Naam Chardi Kala, Tere Bhane Sarbat dah Phala” (Oh Lord may everyone in the world prosper, be well and in peace).

This philosophy is grounded in the belief that, with a firm belief in Waheguru (Divine), our worldly worries can be eradicated.

Kindness is Gentleness, Gentleness is Strength

Strength is Faith, Faith is Assurance

Assurance is Hope, Hope is Divine

Divine is God.