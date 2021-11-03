Time to sit and listen

by Ursula Aruma from Sri Sathya Sai Organisation

We stumble upon many difficulties, and we may be surrounded by people who are experiencing uncertainty, loss of work, and mental illness in this insecure environment, this prolonged pandemic.

We as a community are doing our best to observe restrictions and curfews that have been imposed, but what more can we do?

The principal message is Divine Love.

When you are lonely, I wish you LOVE.

When you are down, I wish you JOY.

When you are troubled, I wish you PEACE.

When things are difficult, I wish you FAITH.

When things look empty, I wish you HOPE.

Any negative energy that we put out to the Universe or to others will multiply and return to the sender.

One who knows how to simply sit and wait is naturally meditative, because waiting is considered to be one of the greatest virtues in Indian culture.

Prayer means talking to God.

The fundamental difference between Prayer and Meditation is meditation means we are willing to listen to God.

Have nothing to say, simply listen.

Then we will be filled with inner peace, full of alertness, full of life and full of energy.

That is meditation.

One should also be aware of the ten-fold sins: three physical, four verbal, and three mental.

The physical sins are injury to life, adulterous desire, and theft.

The verbal sins are false alarms, cruel speech, jealous talk, and lies.

The mental sins are greed, envy, and denial of God.

These sins have to be avoided completely.

Instead, we need tendencies that will help us progress and not drag us back.

We are aware of the uncertainty of this pandemic, and we can only change our thinking by concentration, contemplation, and meditation.

When you fix your gaze on any form of God that you worship, that is concentration.

When this form physically moves away after some time, you still look at this form with your eyes.

That is contemplation.

As a result of this exercise, when this form gets imprinted in your heart permanently, that is meditation.

If you go on meditating thus, the form remains in your heart permanently.

Whatever you are going through during this pandemic, persist by recollecting how good God has been to you and the blessings you have received and be ever grateful.

Peace be unto all who read this Message of Hope.