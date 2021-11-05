-

Faith forum

Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network – with Greater Dandenong Libraries – is presenting its annual Talking Faith? Forum online. A panel of major faith representatives will discuss faith and resilience in these trying times under the theme of ‘Messages of Hope’. The public is invited to write a message of hope for the ‘Tree of Hope’ at Springvale Library.

– Thursday 11 November 7.30pm-9pm via the Zoom live-streaming platform. Registrations are required on 1300 630 920 or https://www.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/events/libraries-after-dark-talking-faith-forum-symbols-hope

Awareness Meditation

Meditation brings stillness, harmonises body and soul and connects to meaning. We are invited to turn off our mobiles and distractions, and tune into ourselves. All welcome, whether you’re a beginner or a pro at meditating.

– Mondays 2.30pm-3.30pm at The Open Door’s Zoom meeting room. A gold coin donation is welcome. Details: Jo/Tayla, 97918664 or theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

Men’s Shed

Keysborough Men’s Shed is reopening for a chat and a cuppa. The 34-member group welcomes new members for companionship, building projects and gardening. A double-vax digital certificate is required for entry.

– Fridays noon at Keysborough Men’s Shed, enter via Loxwood Avenue. Details: Geoff Wright, 0415 066 170.