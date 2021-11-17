Interfaith founder awarded

A “no nonsense” founding member of Greater Dandenong’s ground-breaking interfaith network has been recognised at the 2021 Victorian Senior of the Year Awards.

Agnes Kean, 77, from Springvale, was awarded the Council on the Ageing (COTA) Victoria Senior Achiever Award for her 32-year contribution to the network.

As a member of the Baha’i community, Ms Kean has been a volunteer at Australia’s first interfaith network since 1989.

She has helped promote peace and harmony through understanding, respect and acceptance of others from all walks of life.

“Agnes is highly respected for her genuine manner in the way she welcomes and accepts others from diverse cultural and religious backgrounds,” according to a statement from the awards.

“Agnes promotes respect and tolerance for the integrity of others beliefs, cultures and traditions.

“Her no nonsense, no fuss attitude has seen her resiliently push through with her volunteer commitments whilst meeting a few of life’s challenges along the way.”

The Senior of the Year awards recognise people for their “assistance, support and encouragement” in their communities.

They have run for more than 25 years.

The awards are part of the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing’s annual Victorian Seniors Festival.