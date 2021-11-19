Walking group

Plaza Pacers’ is up and walking again. The free all-ages walking sessions run in all weather under the roof at Armada Dandenong Plaza. A trained instructor leads warm-up and cool-down exercises as part of the session.

– Thursdays, 7.30am-8.30am at Armada Dandenong Plaza, centre management office, level 2. Details: 9767 2000 or armadadandenongplaza.com.au/join-the-plaza-pacers/

Recycling drop-off

Unwanted electronic and household goods can be dropped off at a free City of Greater Dandenong collection service. The Re-use and Recycle Drop Off Day will accept items in good condition, such as TVs, computers, electrical appliances, whitegoods, furniture, mattresses, bicycles, homewares, clothes and linen. Residents can bring up to 15 items by car or trailer. QR check-in and Covid Safe measures apply.

– 8am-1pm, Saturday 27 November at Greaves Reserve, 2-20 Bennet Street, Dandenong.

Women’s celebration

Wellsprings for Women hosts a women-only celebration for Human Rights Day and the end of 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence. The face-to-face event includes entertainment, art activities and dinner. Vaccination status must be shown on arrival.

– Friday 10 December, 4pm-7pm at 79 Langhorne Street, Dandenong. Details: aviva@wellspringsforwomen.com

Men’s Shed

Keysborough Men’s Shed is reopening for a chat and a cuppa. The 34-member group welcomes new members for companionship, building projects and gardening. A double-vax digital certificate is required for entry.

– Fridays noon at Keysborough Men’s Shed, enter via Loxwood Avenue. Details: Geoff Wright, 0415 066 170.

Awareness Meditation

Meditation brings stillness, harmonises body and soul and connects to meaning. We are invited to turn off our mobiles and distractions, and tune into ourselves. All welcome, whether you’re a beginner or a pro at meditating.

– Mondays 2.30pm-3.30pm at The Open Door’s Zoom meeting room. A gold coin donation is welcome. Details: Jo/Tayla, 97918664 or theopendoor@ssjg.org.au