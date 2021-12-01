All I want for Christmas

by Reverend Graeme Peters from St James Anglican Church, Dandenong

What would you like for Christmas?

It’s a common question amongst family and friends as Christmas draws near.

My answer is quite simple.

I want World Peace.

It might sound like a beauty-queen’s answer and it might even sound unrealistic and a bit utopian, but I really would love to have peace in our world this Christmas.

I loved reading of the moment troops from both sides laid down their weapons in World War I and came out of the trenches on Christmas Eve to sing carols together and exchange gifts.

Christmas gives me hope for world peace.

As we celebrate Jesus’ birth at Christmas, I’m reminded Jesus came as ‘the Prince of Peace’.

He came to bring peace between God and humankind.

He came to call us to love each other, to forgive each other, and to live a new way at peace with each other.

But I also find myself asking: “If Jesus is the Prince of Peace, where is the peace he was to bring?”

I believe that Jesus does have a plan for world peace, and it starts with us.

The peace that Jesus brings begins with us finding peace with God.

As we make peace with God through Jesus, his reign of peace begins in our hearts.

And as this reign of peace grows, we experience forgiveness, hope for a better world, reconciliation with our enemies, and a new way of living.

We even become peacemakers!

Through actively seeking peace with others, we can move the world one step closer to world peace empowered and inspired by Jesus, the Prince of Peace.

I want world peace, and I want it now. But what can I do to achieve this beautiful goal?

Peace begins with me and you choosing to turn the other cheek.

Peace begins with me and you choosing to forgive the person who has hurt us.

Peace begins with me and you stretching out a hand of friendship to a stranger, to a neighbour.

My hope for this Christmas is peace!