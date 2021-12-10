Consider sustainable gifting in Springvale on Saturday

Springvale Community Hub will be hosting another clothes and toys swap on Saturday 11 December from 1pm to 3pm.

The inclusion of toys and games in this community swap encourages families to consider sustainable gifting options in the lead up to Christmas.

Shoppers can rest assured that all items are inspected by volunteers to make sure only quality items make it to the racks and tables for swapping.

The Springvale Toy Library will also be present to raise awareness of their service and to offer families a free 3-month trial membership.

Clothes and toys swap event coordinator Zoë Mohl said she was determined to make the event a staple in the community after attending last year’s clothing swap at the City of Greater Dandenong’s Forever Fest.

“The free clothing-swap event is more than just a place to trade items amongst community members,” Ms Mohl said. “It’s about making meaningful connections with neighbours, including the kids who have a blast coming together to play while parents browse the racks.”

“It’s about educating each other around living more sustainably and talking openly about the impacts of climate change and damage done to the environment.

“I hope it will encourage our community to consider other ways they could be living a bit cleaner and greener too. Swapping clothes is just the beginning.”

The clothes and toy swap would not be possible without the support of volunteers, with so many people keen on giving back to the community.

Proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or exemption will be required upon entry.

For more information about the event visit greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/springvale-clothes-swap.