Coffee with a Cop

Share a coffee with local police to raise and discuss issues. Coffees are provided free of charge by Muffin Break.

– Tuesday 14 December, 10.30am-11.30am at Armada Dandenong Plaza, level 2 food court.

Where: Armada Dandenong Plaza – Level 2, Food Court.

Nordic walking

Nordic walking is a total-body gentle exercise using specialised poles, popular among seniors in Europe. Australian Multicultural Community Services has launched a Nordic walking group for seniors over 65 to immerse in Nature at parks such as Cardinia Reservoir, Emerald Lake Park, Jells Park and Lysterfield Lake. Bring sunscreen, backpacks, food and raincoats to prepare for all weather. Healthy breakfast, trained instructor, information in preferred languages, and transport to venue included.

– Wednesdays 10am-2pm. Meet at James Cook Children’s Centre, 55-63 James Cook Drive, Endeavour Hills for transport to the walking venue. Details: Beata Radloff, beata.radloff@amcservices.org.au or 0403 165 648.

Men’s Shed

Keysborough Men’s Shed is open for a chat and a cuppa. The 34-member group welcomes new members for companionship, building projects and gardening. A double-vax digital certificate is required for entry.

– Fridays 8am-2pm at Keysborough Men’s Shed, enter via Loxwood Avenue. Details: Geoff Wright, 0415 066 170.