Triple success for Haileybury

Haileybury College has won three national accolades at the 2021 Australian Education Awards, including top non-government primary school for the third time.

It also won best remote learning program and best student wellbeing program at the annual awards presented by The Educator.

Haileybury’s Edrington campus head Jeanette Rawlings said the wins came during a “challenging period for all students”.

“We are so proud of the efforts of our students and staff in continuing a strong program in and out of each lockdown.”

Deputy principal Anna Sever said the school expanded its opportunities for students during remote-learning.

This included intensive digital learning support for staff and students, as well as extra academic support.

Students were offered optional online music concerts and special after-hours cooking classes, Lego challenges, wellbeing sessions and Zumba family fitness classes.

“As many institutions said ‘No, that is not possible’, our attitude was that we would find a way to make learning possible – and to realise that perhaps some of the newer methods of learning may work better.”

During the pandemic, the school’s award-winning wellbeing program included secure online telehealth counselling sessions for staff and students.

Some staff have been accredited for Youth Mental Health First Aid, and two ‘Care Dogs’ are part of the school community.