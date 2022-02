A 20-year-old man has been arrested by Homicide Squad detectives after the death of a woman in Springvale.

The man, of Springvale, was arrested in the Melbourne CBD on the afternoon of Monday 14 February. He was then interviewed by police.

On Thursday, 10 February a 41-year-old Springvale woman was located deceased inside her Glendale Road home, police say.

The pair were allegedly known to each other.

“Police are not looking for anyone else at this time,” a police spokesperson said.