Autumn Awareness Circle

The season of autumn is considered a season of change, a time during which we can restore balance and harmony in our lives. Join our circle to enhance the quality of your listening, for deeper awareness, connection and reflection. Falling awake within meditation and the arts, to nourish our senses, heart and spirit.

– Sunday 6 March, 9.30am-12.30pm at The Open Door, 110 Ann St, Dandenong 3175. Suggested donation: $5 (morning tea provided). Bookings essential: 9791 8664 or theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

Celebrating Women

Join us for a series of International Women’s Day performances and short talks, in celebration of women artists. View two exhibitions Jalsa: Celebration of South Asian women artists and Lineage and Line and meet exhibiting artists Priyanka Kaur, Michelle Neal and Angharad Neal-Williams. Entertainment performed by singers Leah Vandenberg and Aparna Ananthuni and comedian Amna Bee. Refreshments provided.

– Friday 4 March, 5.30pm-7.30pm at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, corner Walker and Robinson streets, Dandenong. Free event. Registrations required. Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/celebrating-women-international-womens-day-walker-street-gallery

Outdoor cinema

Springvale Community Hub hosts the return of Council’s free Open Air Movies program from 12 February. There will be some seating available at the Hub, however patrons are encouraged to bring a rug or fold up chair and picnic to enjoy. Under Covid safe guidelines, shared surfaces will be deep cleaned thoroughly and hand sanitiser will be available.

– The next screenings are Big on Friday 25 February, 7pm and Bend It Like Beckham on Friday 4 March, 7pm.

Dinner with a View

Federal MP Julian Hill will be guest speaker at the next dinner meeting of Dandenong Evening VIEW Club. The club supports the SMITH FAMILY’s Learning for Life program.

New Members and guests are very welcome. Bookings essential.

– Tuesday 1 March, 7pm at Dandenong RSL, 44-50 Clow Street Dandenong. Details: Brigitte, 9795 1222.