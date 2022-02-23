Community fund re-launches

A support fund for Greater Dandenong community groups has been relaunched.

The Sandown Community Support Fund, established in 2014, provides grants of up to $10,000 for clubs and groups’ community projects.

Npn-profit groups in health, arts, education, sport, recreation, sport, recreation and community enhancement in Greater Dandenong are eligible.

The fund is sponsored by Greyhounds Entertainment and Sandown Greyhound Racing Club.

Sandown Greyhounds chief executive Adrian Scott said the aim was to “enhance our local community”.

“Financially supporting groups at ‘grass-roots’ levels is a worthy contribution to allow for inclusivity in our multicultural community.”

Greyhounds Entertainment manager Suong Tran said the fund would help the rebuilding of local groups that were severely affected during the pandemic.

“As part of the local community, we have seen first-hand how significantly clubs have been affected over the past two years.

“It is crucial that they are supported on their road to recovery.”

First round applications close on 15 March.

Second round applications open on 1 April, and close 15 June.

Details: greyhoundsentertainment.com.au/communityfunds or 9548 3655