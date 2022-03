A large cannabis crop in an unoccupied Noble Park property was seized by police.

SD3 Divisional Response Unit officers raided the premises in Parramatta Crescent about 7.30am on Thursday 24 March.

They found a large quantity of cannabis plants of “various stages of maturity”, police say.

Police are investigating to identify the offenders.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au