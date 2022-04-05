Charging ahead with electric vehicle components

The State Government is supporting the creation of dozens of new advanced manufacturing jobs in Victoria’s electric vehicle industry.

The government is supporting Nissan Casting Australia’s $15.5 million expansion of its Dandenong South facility, which will design and manufacture electric vehicle components for carmaker Nissan.

A government spokesperson was unable to release specifics of what the support will entail, saying that the information was “commercial in confidence”.

The locally made parts will be used at assembly plants around the world, including in Japan, Thailand and the United States.

Nissan Casting Australia’s Dandenong South facility produces aluminium die-cast components used in Nissan’s electric vehicle models sold around the world, including the Leaf.

The investment will create 41 local jobs in engineering, management and production, and allow the company to boost its automation and robotic operations – building Victoria’s skills base. The facility can produce around 2.6 million metal castings each year.

Minister for Industry, Support and Recovery, Martin Pakula, highlighted the importance of the government’s support.

“We’re backing companies like Nissan Casting to expand their operations and make more products for export,” Mr Pakula said.

“Victoria is Australia’s leading advanced manufacturing state, and we’ll keep investing in the sector to grow the economy and create local jobs.”