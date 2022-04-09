Looking Back

100 years ago

13 April 1922

Earthquake Shock

The earth tremor, that was experienced over a wide area in Victoria on Monday night last, was also felt in Dandenong at about 8.45pm. Crockery and windows rattled, and people sitting at ease in comfortable armchairs found themselves swayed about in an uncanny manner. In one instance even a piano was slightly “moved” under the influence of the shock, somewhat to the surprise of the young lady presiding at it at the time; and at the Dandenong Railway Station it had the effect of stopping the clock. It is said that it takes an earthquake to move some folk, but the sarcastic influence implied in the assertion does not apply to Dandenong people. Who are moving with the times, irrespective of earthquakes or trivial matters of that kind.

50 years ago

13 April 1972

Go–ahead for traffic plan

Introduction of one-way traffic in the heart of Dandenong’s central business area should receive a boost later this week. Dandenong City Council engineering officials will meet Country Roads Officers when it is expected that council’s plans to remodel one of the biggest congestions centres in the town will finally be approved. One-way traffic for sections of Walker, Thomas, and Foster Sts, is part of an overall traffic plan to alleviate “choking “of the business district. When the plan is introduced – the Road Safety and Traffic Authority has yet to give approval – it will mean that Thomas St from Walker to Foster St will convert to one-way flow for two lanes.

20 years ago

8 April 2002

Afghanistan heals

Dandenong businessman Khaliq Fazal has been given the monumental job of rebuilding war-torn Afghanistan. Mr Fazal, who has been operating his importing business in the central business district for eight years, was appointed Afghanistan’s public works minister to the country’s new interim government led by Hamid Karzi. He has the daunting job of overseeing $4.5b in mainly foreign investment infrastructure projects including roads, public housing, dams, hospital, schools, and airports. Mr Fazal said he was elected to the interim 30-member government last December after meetings between the country’s various factions. He said “Dandenong was well known among Afghanistan communities around the world for its racial and religious tolerance. The Dandenong community has been very supportive and very encouraging of Afghan people.”

5 years ago

10 April 2017

A refugees trend setter

Springvale bucked the trend in the way it welcomed refugees in the 1970’s The final marker is now in place on the Spirt of Enterprise trail to honour that period in the area’s history. “Let’s not forget the lessons that we learnt in the early days about how much a welcome to newly arrived people create a great community,” organizer Merle Mitchell said. She was thrilled to launch the final trail point in lightwood and Springvale Road on Sunday 26 March. Each landmark has links to the enterprise migrant hostel.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society